NCB seizes mephedrone worth nearly Rs 120 cr from Mumbai, Gujarat; 6 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 60 kg mephedrone drug worth more than Rs 120 crore from Mumbai and Gujarat and arrested six persons, including a former Air India pilot, a senior official said on Friday.

The action was taken based on specific information received by the Naval Intelligence unit at Jamnagar in Gujarat, said Sanjay Singh, Deputy Director General of the NCB in a press briefing here.

"Following the tip-off, the officials from the NCB headquarters in Delhi and its Mumbai zonal unit conducted a raid at Jamnagar on October 3 and seized 10 kg mephedrone," he said.

The NCB team had arrested one person from Jamnagar and three more were held from Mumbai in this connection, Singh added.

"On Thursday, the NCB team raided a godown located on S B Road in Fort area of south Mumbai and seized 50 mephedrone," he said.

After that, the anti-drug agency arrested two persons, including the kingpin of the cartel, he said, adding that one of the accused, Sohail Gafar Mahida, is a former Air India pilot.

Mephedrone, also known as meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.