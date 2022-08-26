Number of newly reported monkeypox cases decreases worldwide: WHO
The number of newly reported monkeypox cases has decreased worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
In the week from August 15-21, there were 21 per cent fewer cases than in the previous week, dpa news agency quoted the global health body as saying in a statement issued on Thursday.
In the previous four weeks, the numbers had been rising.
"This decrease may reflect early signs of a declining case count in the European region, which would need to be subsequently confirmed," said the statement.
The European Region includes 53 countries from the EU to Turkey, Turkmenistan, Russia and Israel.
In the North and South America region, however, the numbers continued to rise.
Worldwide, 5,907 cases were reported during the week, compared to 7,477 the week before.
In total, some 41,600 infections and 12 deaths have been reported to the WHO from 96 countries since the beginning of the year.
Presently, the US has the highest number of cases at 15,877.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onMONKEYPOXWHOVACCINECURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS