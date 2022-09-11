Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana likely to get heavy rain today: IMD

Representative Image

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana on Sunday.

"A low-pressure area formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal on September 8. It lay as a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts on Saturday," said the IMD department.

IMD further warned about heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Sunday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana and heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh," IMD informed in a statement.

"For Monday, Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh," the statement read.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over northwest and west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on September 10 and 11.

A warning has been issued for the fishermen in the area.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into north-west and the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on 10th and 11th September," the statement added.