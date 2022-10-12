Only tank-up vehicles with PUC certificate: Delhi govt tells petrol pumps

Photo: iStock

The Delhi government on Wednesday asked all petrol pumps to provide fuel only to those vehicle owners with valid Pollution Under Control certificates for their vehicles.

A notice issued by the Transport Department directed all vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration (except electric or battery-driven vehicles) to get their vehicle checked for a Pollution Under Control certificate (PUCC).

The department has also asked the vehicle owners to obtain valid PUCC before October 25 to avoid inconvenience and action as per law.

"Driving a vehicle without a valid PUCC is liable to attract a penalty of Rs. 10,000 and imprisonment up to three months or with both," the notice read.

The Environment Department is also considering issuing a notification mandating all dealers of the petrol, diesel and CNG pumps to sell fuels to motor vehicles only on production of valid PUCC from October 25, it said.