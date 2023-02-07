Oppn decides to participate in parliament proceedings today to demand JPC

Opposition members stage a protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

The opposition parties on Tuesday decided to participate in the Parliament proceedings and continue to raise the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

"Most Opposition parties have decided to participate in Parliamentary proceedings from today and continue to raise their demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam." Jairam Ramesh tweeted

Fifteen parties attended the meeting at the leader of opposition Mallikarjun Khargeji's chamber in Parliament building.

Apart from the Congress, DMK, SP, RJD, JD(U), AAP, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, SS (Uddhav Thackeray), IUML, NC, RSP, Kerala Congress and the VCK joined the meeting.

Earlier, the opposition parties blamed the government for the logjam in Parliament.

--IANS

miz/dpb