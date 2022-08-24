Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh being taken away after he was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Prophet

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the alleged derogatory remarks of suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh against the Prophet and urged the Indian government to take decisive action to stop such repeated offensive comments by BJP leaders that have hurt the Muslims.

This is the second time in the last three months that a senior BJP leader has made disrespectful comments against the Prophet, the Foreign Office here said in a statement.

"These highly derogatory remarks have gravely hurt the feelings of the people of Pakistan and billions of Muslims around the world," it said.

It also said that the "token and perfunctory disciplinary action" taken by the BJP against Singh cannot assuage the pain and anguish caused to the Muslims of India and around the world.

It is highly reprehensible that Singh was released on bail within hours of arrest, the statement said.

Pakistan demanded the Indian government to take immediate and decisive action.

Singh, who is known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday over his alleged remarks on the Prophet and suspended by the BJP for "violating" the party's Constitution. Hours after the arrest, he was granted bail by a local court before which he was produced.

The BJP's action against Singh came months after it had suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making derogatory comments against the Prophet. Her comments sparked protests abroad as well with several Islamic countries objecting and taking up the matter with India.

The party had also expelled its Delhi media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal for a controversial tweet by him.