Parliamentary panel recommends approval for AIIMS redevelopment master plan

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Monday recommended Union Health Ministry to give a green signal to the master plan of AIIMS-New Delhi.

The project was about to create 50 new operation theatres and over 3,000 patient care beds, including 300 emergency beds in the present Institute of the campus for the re-development of the institute, as per the direction of AIIMS, Dr Randeep Guleria.

"The Ministry must give green signal to the Master Plan of AIIMS, New Delhi, so that the cherished goal of developing AIIMS into a world-class Medical University by March 2024 can be achieved without fail," the committee recommended.

The Committee further said that the redevelopment of AIIMS Residential colonies project should get clearance from New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) without any delay so that civil work commences at the earliest and the project is completed within set timeframe.

Earlier on 15 August, Dr Guleria, speaking about the master plan to re-develop AIIMS, had said, "This project will result into the transformation of AIIMS New Delhi into a world-class medical University with the creation of fifty new operation theatres and over 3,000 patient care beds, including 300 emergency beds."

Research labs, animal facilities, clinical trial facilities, 4,000 hostel units and 14,000 parking spaces will be installed through the new project.

The director of the institute had informed earlier that a detailed project report had been submitted to the government.

According to Dr Guleria, AIIMS Master Plan Project aims to re-develop our infrastructure in a holistic manner by consolidating patient care teaching research and administration in the East Ansari Nagar campus, outpatient services in the Masjid Moth Campus and residential facilities in the Trauma Centre Extension Campus.

"Our five different land parcels of Masjid Moth, Ansari Nagar West, Ansari Nagar East, and Trauma centre have also been amalgamated as one land parcel with uniform development controls under a new category of Medical Education and Research University by the Delhi Development Authority thereby giving us giving a more flexibility to zone our campus appropriately," He had further explained.

However, the committee also appreciated the efforts of AIIMS management and the Ministry for offering the nation one of the best healthcare facilities to the country and neighbouring countries.