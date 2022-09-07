Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's management skills at Stanford University in California.

In a meeting with the University leadership, faculty and staff he said, "I personally have seen over the last eight years of being in the government that PM Modi's way of working brings in some very deeply thought out management principles."

Minister Goyal gave a candid insight into his interactions with PM Modi and his ways of implementing and executing policies in India, "PM Modi's way of working has management principles that articulate his thoughts on preparing agenda or the blueprint for India's progress."

Goyal also shared how PM experiments with methods of application of innovative methodologies and his keen eye for detail and monitoring.

Citing the example of the LED bulbs programme UJALA that created a large and sustainable market for LED bulbs in India using the no-subsidy, bulk procurement model, a classic case study of PM Modi's vision of energy conservation.

Goyal hailed PM Modi and his "unmatched management skills" that paved the way for an increased demand for LED and how the retail market price dropped drastically.

Earlier on Monday, when he reached US, he also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said that under his guidance India has achieved many glories.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, India's pride has increased in the world. We've just celebrated 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. "Many overseas Indians have said that the value of Indian passports has increased manifolds. The only desire in the heart of every Indian is that we should become a 'Vishwa Guru'," said Goyal.

The minister is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles starting today to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.

Minister Goyal will meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo on the sidelines of the IPEF ministerial meeting. The IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 in Tokyo.