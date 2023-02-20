PM interacts with personnel involved in Operation Dost in quake-hit Turkey
Topics Narendra Modi | Earthquake | NDRF
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Indian human assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and lauded their work.
In a tweet, Modi said he interacted with the personnel involved in 'Operation Dost' in Trkiye and Syria. Their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable, he said.
A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.
"Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Trkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Trkiye," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
"Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdagi & Antakya," he said.
India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNARENDRA MODIEARTHQUAKENDRFCURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS