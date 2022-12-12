PM Modi roadshow in Ahmedabad (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday late evening held a roadshow in Ahmedabad after his party swept the Gujarat Assembly election with a whopping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960.

People flocked to the streets through which PM Modi's convoy was passing and greeted him. The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving at them.

PM Modi landed in Ahmedabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel who will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive time on Monday.

"Landed in Ahmedabad to a very warm welcome by the people. Tomorrow, will be attending the oath-taking ceremony of the new Gujarat Government," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday along with pictures of the roadshow.

The ceremony will also be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home minister Amit Shah and likely by the Chief Ministers of BJP-led states.

Party leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as chief minister along with 20 other cabinet ministers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat after BJP registered a historic win in the State Assembly elections ahead of the formation of his new government.

CM Patel along with state BJP President CR Paatil, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel, and Chief Whip of Gujarat Pankaj Desai reached Raj Bhavan on Friday around 12 pm to tender the resignation of the government, which was accepted by the Governor.

BJP held its legislature party meeting on Saturday at 10:30 am at the state BJP office "Kamalam" in Gandhinagar, after which the leaders met the Governor at around 2 pm to stake claim to form the government.

The BJP bagged 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly, its highest-ever poll tally in the state. The opposition Congress could manage only 17 seats while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had to be content with just 5 seats.

Three seats went to Independent candidates while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won a lone seat in the state.

The BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960.

In the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP has smashed all previous records of electoral performance.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, too, scripted history, winning the Ghatlodia constituency by a record margin of about 1,92,000 votes. This constituency has given Gujarat two of its chief ministers - Anandiben Patel and the current CM.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats, Congress trailed close at 77 and NCP, BTP and Independent candidates secured 1, 2 and 3 seats, respectively.