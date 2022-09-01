PM Modi launches Rs 4,500-cr rail infrastructure, metro projects in Kerala

Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates various projects of Kochi Metro and Indian Railways, in Kochi

Ahead of Onam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched various projects of Kochi Metro and the railways worth Rs 4,500 crores in Kerala.

These include commissioning and also foundation stone laying of various projects which will hugely improve connectivity in the state.

The Prime Minister flagged off the extension of the first phase of Kochi Metro and laid the foundation stone for its phase 2.

Then, there were five different projects of the Indian Railways.

"These projects will speed up the ease of living and also ease of doing business. The road map for development of the country in the next 25 years is beginning in Kerala from today. The Unified Metropolitan Authority which comprises of the metro, the water metro, and the bus service in Kochi is going to be multi-model connectivity which will see faster transportation, lesser pollution, and lesser traffic congestion," said Modi.

He then pointed out that steps will begin as part of these developments to convert three railway stations -- two in Kochi and one in Kollam - in Kerala to match the facilities one sees in airports.

He also recalled that the Centre by now has invested Rs 1 lakh crore in various infrastructure projects in Kerala which includes Rs 55,000 crore, six-lane NH 66 which is the lifeline of the state and pointed out that connectivity will boost tourism and trade in the state.

Soon after arriving at Kochi in the evening, Modi addressed a meeting of his BJP workers and from there he visited Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the birth place of Adi Shankaracharaya at the Kalady village, near the airport.

After the inauguration of the rail infrastructure projects, he took part in the core committee meeting of top state-level BJP leaders.

On Friday, he will commission indigenously-designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the largest warship to be built in India, in the Indian Navy.

