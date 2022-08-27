PM Modi to inaugurate iconic Riverfront foot-over bridge in Ahmedabad today
Topics Narendra Modi | Ahmedabad | Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday.
As India celebrated its 75 years of Independence last week, Ahmedabad's famous tourist hotspot Sabarmati Riverfront also completed a decade.
Keeping the interest of tourists and visitors in mind, another attraction has been added with the construction of a foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge. This 300-metre bridge connects the east and west side of the Sabarmati Riverfront.
"This bridge will provide connectivity to Multi Level Car Parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art / Cultural / Exhibition Centre on East Bank," a statement said.
The bridge which is unique in its design - both technically and visually - will also augment the status of the Riverfront as well as of the city and will become an engineering marvel.
Further, on Sunday, the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Veer Balak Memorial' in Anjar town of Kutch.
During January 26, 2001, earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in Anjar town of Kutch. The tragedy of this incident was noticed all over the world. The then Chief Minister Narendra Modi announced the construction of a memorial in memory of these children. Now, this memorial is ready outside Anjar city and Prime Minister will inaugurate it.
Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the construction of this memorial has been completed. 100 family members of the deceased have been invited to attend the inauguration.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel