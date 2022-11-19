PM pays tributes Subramania Bharathi at Kashi Tamil Sangamam inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while highlighting the strong bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu referred to links of eminent poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi with the city.

In his inaugural speech at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam here, he also said Bharthi was attached with Kashi in such a way that it became his part.

"There is a great personality from Tamil Nadu, Subramania Bharathi, a great poet and freedom fighter, who lived for a long time in Kashi and studied here," Modi said and added "it is said that it was here (in Varanasi) that he (Bharathi) sported his popular moustache".

The prime minister, who paid rich tributes to the poet, hailed the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for establishing a chair dedicated to Bharati, which, he said, enhanced its pride.

Born in Ettayapuram of Tirunelveli district (present-day Thoothukudi) in 1882, Bharathi had his early education in Tirunelveli and Varanasi.

Popularly known as "Mahakavi Bharathi", he was a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry and is considered one of the greatest Tamil literary figures of all time.

While seeing preparation for the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday had met Bharathi's 96-year-old nephew KV Krishnan and his family here.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he had also said, "One of the greatest Tamil litterateurs of all time, Mahakavi Bharathi's home at Kashi Hanuman Ghat is a centre of learning and a holy pilgrimage." His works on social justice and women empowerment are relevant even today. Bharathi was introduced to spirituality and nationalism in Kashi itself. Kashi left a deep impact on Bharathi's personality, Pradhan had said.