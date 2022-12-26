PM pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh's martyred sons on 'Veer Baal Diwas'

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Topics  Narendra Modi | Guru Gobind Singh | Sikhs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

Their martyrdom day is observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas'.

Modi tweeted, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji." On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.


First Published: Mon,December 26 2022 10:54 IST
