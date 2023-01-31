PM to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway on February 12, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on February 4.

"Change in the date. Now Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on 12th February," tweeted Gadkari.

Gadkari had earlier tweeted, "Going to be inaugurated by PM Shri @narendramodiJi on 4th Feb, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will facilitate commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi in two hours."

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to about two hours.

The expressway covers a distance of 1,450 km and is a true example of world-class highway construction, according to the ministry.

The expressway will also accelerate economical exercises in two major cities.

