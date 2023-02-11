President Droupadi Murmu visits Lingaraj Temple on second day in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu who is on a two-day visit to Odisha, visited the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and offered prayers here on the second day of her visit.

Murmu paid obeisance to the Lord and then attended a program at the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) Cuttack before returning to the capital.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday on a two-day visit. Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with other dignitaries welcomed Droupadi Murmu at Biju Patnaik International Airport on her arrival to Odisha.

On the first day, she attended the foundation day the of Jnanaprabha Mission at the Utkal Mandap in the afternoon. Later she attended the second convocation of Rama Devi Women's University, Murmu's alma mater. Murmu also inaugurate a banquet hall at the Governor's residence and spent the night at Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the 2nd Convocation of Rama Devi Women's University, the President recalled the days - she spent at this University (then college) as a student.

Highlighting the diverse role of women, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said women empowerment is no longer a slogan, but it has become a reality to a large extent.

She said that she had studied in this institution for four years after completing her schooling at Unit-2 Girls School in Bhubaneswar.

President Murmu said that she is still in touch with many of her classmates from that time adding that this great educational institution has always been a source of inspiration in her life.

Addressing the students of the University, the President said that they should feel proud as girl students, that is, as representatives of women.

"It is heartening that the representation of women is increasing in all democratic institutions from Panchayats to Parliament. It is a great achievement of our democracy that for the first time, the number of women parliamentarians has crossed 100. This is a good sign for the future of our democracy," said the President.

After assuming the office, this is the second visit of Murmu to Odisha. Earlier in November 2022 also President Murmu visited Odisha.