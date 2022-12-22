Punjab CM to hold meeting with state health officials on Covid situation

Photo: Bloomberg

As the entire nation gears up for a possible increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the next few days, Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of the officials of the state health department over the Covid-19 situation. The meeting is to be held at the Chandigarh secretariat on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has claimed that they have only nine active Covid-19 cases in the state with 16 districts of the state reporting zero Covid cases so far.

"We just have nine active cases of Covid. 16 districts do not have any positive cases of Covid 19 so far," said Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the Health Minister of Punjab.

The entire country is gearing up for a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, said to be the reason behind the surge in Covid cases in China, being found in India.

Claiming that there is no need to worry in case of a surge in the number of cases, the Punjab Health Minister said that oxygen plants have been established and hospitals of the state have been prepared accordingly. "We have established oxygen plants, and have prepared hospitals accordingly. There is no need to worry," he added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already held a meeting with top officials and experts to take stock of the Covid situation in the country.

According to the data from the Union Health Ministry, 131 fresh cases of infection have been detected across the country, while the number of active cases has come down to 3,408.

The Maharashtra Government too, is rapidly working on Covid preparedness in the state and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be chairing a review meeting on Thursday in this regard.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of Team 9 on Covid preparedness in the state in case Covid-19 numbers rise in the state.