SC lists remission order of Bilkis Bano rape case convicts for hearing

Bilkis Bano case convicts (Photo: Twitter Grab)

The remission order granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case on Tuesday was challenged before the Supreme Court (SC) and has been listed by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana. Earlier in the day, Advocate Aparna Bhat mentioned the matter before CJI Ramana, seeking an urgent listing on Wednesday, reported LiveLaw.in. The CJI has agreed to look into the matter and asked if the convicts were granted remission by virtue of an SC order. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said in a reply that the apex court was merely directed to consider the matter. Also read: Release of convicts has shaken my faith in justice, says Bilkis Bano "The Supreme Court gave a discretion to the government to consider it. The bench was of Justice Ajay Rastogi. We are challenging the remission, not the order of SC," Sibal said, quoted Livelaw.in. The 11 convicts were released on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under the state's remission policy. The convicts had spent over 15 years in jail after they were sentenced to life imprisonment on 2008 by a Mumbai court, which was later upheld by the Bombay High Court. They were convicted on charges of gangrape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. In 2002, during the Gujarat riots, Bano, who was 21 years old and five months pregnant at that time, was gang-raped while fleeing the violence. Seven of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed in that incident.