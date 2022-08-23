6-mth residence, 1-yr security: Govt amends rules for benefits to SC judges
Topics SC judges | Chief Justice | retirement
The Centre has amended the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 for providing additional post-retirement benefits to retired Chief Justices and Supreme Court judges.
Judges, who retire from the Supreme Court will be entitled to a rent free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six months from the date of retirement. "A retired Chief Justice or retired judges shall be entitled to a security cover round the clock at residence in addition to round the clock personal security guard for a period of one year from the date of retirement," said the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.
The judges will get a chauffeur (equivalent to a chauffeur in the Supreme Court) and a secretarial assistant (equivalent to the level of branch officer in the Supreme Court) shall be deployed with retired chief justice and a retired Supreme Court judge from the date of retirement for one year.
In rule 4, the following proviso was inserted: "Provided that a retired Chief Justice shall be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six month from the date of retirement."
The notification further added that a retired Chief Justice or a retired judge will be extended courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports.
