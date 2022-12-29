Rural, semi-rural areas are high on priority of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh | Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that districts with rural and semi-rural areas are high on priority of the Narendra Modi government.

Presiding over DISHA meeting of Amroha District in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said to District Collector and other Senior Officials that they should always keep in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for maximising the reach and utilisation of government schemes in rural India so that no one is left out.

"The Modi Government has reiterated on many occasions that there would be no shortage of funds for any of the central rural schemes," he said.

Pointing out that over the last 8 years, PM Modi's welfare schemes reached the neediest without any vote bank consideration, Singh quoted PM Modi as saying, "The country has made this resolve to cover 100 per cent of the beneficiaries. When there is 100 per cent coverage of schemes, the appeasement politics come to an end. There remains no space for it".

The Union Minister emphasised the need for time-bound completion of development programmes and underlined the need for the adoption of newer technologies and innovations for faster completion of projects without compromising with any quality.

Bal Krishna Tripathi, DM, Amroha gave a detailed presentation on various CSS schemes being implemented in different sectors, wherein financial as well as physical progress of mega projects like PMGSY, Jal Jeevan Mission, Power, MGNREGA, PMAY-Rural & Urban, SBM-Grameen, Amrit Sarovar, Status of back to village scheme, agriculture, horticulture, animal and sheep husbandry, beneficiary-oriented schemes, Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan-SEHAT, RBSK, PMBJAK, other social security schemes (Pension/scholarship), employment generation schemes etc.

Singh said that when Modi took over in May 2014, almost half of the country's population was deprived of facilities like toilets, housing, vaccination, electricity connection and bank accounts.

"With Sabka Prayas, the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100 per cent saturation during the last 8 years. There is a new resolve to make India a frontline state in the world in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaala," he said.