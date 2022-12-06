Seizure of high-value drugs rises manifold to 310 kg in FY22: DRI report

Photo: Shutterstock

High-value drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin have witnessed record seizures by revenue intelligence officers in the last fiscal, according to a report by the Directorate Revenue Intelligence.

Signalling a disturbing trend, the figures revealed that the seizure of highly addictive party drug cocaine has shot up 36-fold to 310 kg in 2021-22 from 8.7 kg in 2020-21 and just 1.1 kg in 2019-20.

Another high-value party drug methamphetamine saw a 14-fold increase in seizures by DRI officers at 884.69 kg in 2021-22, up from 64.39 kg in 2020-21.

Besides, 3,410.71 kg of heroin, a highly addictive opioid drug, was seized in 2021-22, up 17-fold from the previous fiscal. Of this, 2,988 kg was seized at Mundra port in 2021-22.

In 2020-21 and 2019-20, 202 kg and 143 kg of heroin were seized by the DRI officers across the country.

According to the DRI report, two key trends have been observed in drug smuggling in recent times. These are the trafficking of heroin via trade routes, particularly through containers; and innovation in concealment by drug syndicates to evade detection during the examination.

The apparent reasons for this trend shift may be attributed to the following factors -- Restrictions on global movement via land and air route owing to Covid-19; altered geo-political situation in the region; capacity to smuggle large quantities; trade volumes making it easier to conceal; concealment in diverse trade goods is difficult to detect; and ease of transportation to destination, the report said.

The seizure of Ganja has, however, declined to 26,946 kg seized in 2021-22 against 45,992 kg seized in 2020-21 and 34,797 kg in 2019-20.

Of this, maximum seizures were made in Madhya Pradesh (5,846 kg), followed by Tripura (4,264 kg), Uttar Pradesh (3,141 kg) and Assam (2,800 kg).

DRI arrested about 131 persons during the Financial Year 2021-22 for offences committed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.