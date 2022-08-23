Self-reliance key: Scindia calls for promoting 'Made in India' steel
Topics Jyotiraditya Scindia | Steel growth | steel production
Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday emphasised on the need to promote domestically produced steel or 'Made In India' steel, as self-reliance in its production was a top priority.
Addressing the Indian Minerals and Metals Industry conference, the minister said that in order to promote domestic steel, the government has also introduced a productivity linked incentive scheme for specialised steel, which has an outlay of more than Rs 6,000 crore.
He said that from being a net importer, India has now become a net exporter of steel.
"In the last eight years, several reforms have taken place in the steel sector, due to which India's production capacity has gone up from 102 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 154 million tonnes in the current fiscal", Scindia further said.
Even the per capita consumption of steel has gone up from 57 kg per person to 78 kg per person.
Expressing concern over the higher carbon emissions in the steel sector, Scindia said that by 2030 these levels need to come down by 30 per cent to 40 per cent.
--IANS
ans/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel