Self-reliance key: Scindia calls for promoting 'Made in India' steel

Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised on the need to promote domestically produced steel or 'Made In India' steel, as self-reliance in its production was a top priority.

Topics  Jyotiraditya Scindia | Steel growth | steel production

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday emphasised on the need to promote domestically produced steel or 'Made In India' steel, as self-reliance in its production was a top priority.

Addressing the Indian Minerals and Metals Industry conference, the minister said that in order to promote domestic steel, the government has also introduced a productivity linked incentive scheme for specialised steel, which has an outlay of more than Rs 6,000 crore.

He said that from being a net importer, India has now become a net exporter of steel.

"In the last eight years, several reforms have taken place in the steel sector, due to which India's production capacity has gone up from 102 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 154 million tonnes in the current fiscal", Scindia further said.

Even the per capita consumption of steel has gone up from 57 kg per person to 78 kg per person.

Expressing concern over the higher carbon emissions in the steel sector, Scindia said that by 2030 these levels need to come down by 30 per cent to 40 per cent.

--IANS

ans/dpb


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Jyotiraditya Scindia

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue,August 23 2022 13:10 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIASTEEL GROWTHSTEEL PRODUCTIONINDIAN STEEL PRODUCTIONMADE IN INDIACURRENT AFFAIRSNATIONAL

Prev » 4 earthquakes jolt J&K in less than 8 hours, no loss of life or property

Next » IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan due to technical snag

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]