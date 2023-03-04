Special attention to be paid to hilly areas: CM Dhami instructs officials

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials for the overall development of the state and stated that special attention should be paid to the development of hilly areas of the state.

The Chief Minister said, "The public problems should be raised by the MLAs in their areas and the officers should take them seriously and solve them soon. Instead of imposing departmental tasks on each other, focus on their disposal. Departmental officers should solve the problems with mutual coordination. Separate rosters should be made for long-term and short-term plans. The public problems which can be resolved quickly should be completed quickly."

The Chief Minister gave the above instructions to the officials during the review of the developmental works being conducted in the assembly constituencies of Tharali, Karnaprayag, Kedarnath, Rudraprayag, Devprayag, Yamkeshwar, Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Narendranagar, Pauri, Lansdowne and Ramnagar at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday.

The Chief Minister directed that the responsibility of the officers should be fixed for the delay in fulfilling the announcements made by the Chief Minister.

He said, "All the work should be completed within the stipulated time. Any type of laxity towards work will not be tolerated. A list should be made of the officers who have been stuck in one place for five years or more. Whatever proposals come for various announcements in the assembly constituencies by the people's representatives, they should be thoroughly examined first. It should also be clarified in what time period this announcement will be completed."

Emphasizing a new work culture implementation in the state, he said, "For quick resolution of public problems, officers should work by increasing mutual coordination by removing lack of communication."

The Chief Minister instructed the officers that all the departmental secretaries should solve the public problems of their constituencies put forward by the MLAs in the meeting as soon as possible, taking them on priority.

He said, "The works of Jal Jeevan Mission should be expedited. Under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, a meeting of the Revenue Department and Social Welfare Department should be held to convert Tongia villages into revenue villages as per the prescribed procedure. The announcements made for the promotion of tourism, health facilities and other basic facilities in the hilly districts of the state should be completed within the stipulated time."

In the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed about the construction and improvement of roads, repair of canals, work related to flood control, strengthening of sewerage and drainage system, development of tourist places and other problems of the assembly constituencies by the MLAs.

The Chief Minister said, "Whatever public problems have been raised by the legislators, every possible solution will be given to them.