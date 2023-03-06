Sterlite Power commissions Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project

Sterlite Power on Monday said that it has successfully commissioned its largest green energy corridor in Gujarat called Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project.

The project aims to deliver more than 5,000 MW of power from renewable rich regions of Bhuj and Kutch to the national grid, a step towards accelerating India's transition towards a greener economy, a statement said.

Sterlite Power, a leading power transmission company in India and Brazil, announced the commissioning of its green energy corridor project - Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project Ltd (LVTPL), it stated.

Built with an investment of Rs 2,024 crore, this inter-state transmission project connects the 765/400 kV substation at Lakadia to Vadodara through a 335 kilometres long 765 kV double-circuit transmission line, it stated.

With 812 towers spanning seven districts in Gujarat, this transmission corridor is also one of the largest in India till date, it claimed.

Additionally, it forms a critical part of the world's largest 30,000 MW hybrid renewable energy park coming up in Kutch, it stated.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said in the statement, "It makes us immensely proud to announce the completion of the mega LVTPL project. It has been a challenging journey, but we have been successful in unlocking 5,000 MW of green power for the nation that will accelerate India's RE vision of 500 GW by 2030." The project was awarded to the company in 2019 and the work started in 2020, during Covid-19. The company implemented innovative construction techniques like pocket foundation, well point system, and unique tower designs to construct durable power infrastructure that could withstand the complex terrain challenges in the region.

During the project execution phase, the company engaged with various communities for an inclusive approach toward development. It also provided employment to thousands of skilled and unskilled people during the construction phase, it stated.

It also made concerted efforts to provide essential health items to vulnerable communities around the project sites during the Covid-19 imposed national lockdown, it added.