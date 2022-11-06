Thane records 38 new Covid cases in last 24 hours; active tally at 365

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,966, he said, adding that the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,369

Topics  Thane | Coronavirus | Maharashtra

As many as 38 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,46,970, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 365 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,966, he said, adding that the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,369.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Thane

First Published: Sun,November 06 2022 09:55 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

THANECORONAVIRUSMAHARASHTRACURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS

Prev » India records 1,132 Covid-19 cases in a day, active tally dips to 14,839

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]