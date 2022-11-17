Thane reports 20 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours; active tally at 148
Topics Thane | Coronavirus | public health
Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 20 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,47,184, a health official said on Thursday.
These latest numbers were reported on Wednesday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has come down to 148 as compared to 165 the previous day, he said.
The death toll in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remained unchanged at 11,967, he said.
The recovery count has reached 7,35,818 he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onTHANECORONAVIRUSPUBLIC HEALTHCURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS