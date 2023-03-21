The new-gen Hyundai Verna 2023 launches in India: Check key highlights

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HIML) launching its new-generation Verna in India on March 21, 2023, before making its global debut. It will come with new features and be much more advanced than its predecessor in almost every sector. The company recently revealed some vital information about its design part, which includes dashboard design, upholstery and other bits as well.

Hyundai Verna Launched today

Hyundai launched its new Hyundai Verna today, and its introductory price starts from 10.90 lakhs and goes up to 17.38 lakhs (ex-showroom pan prices in India). Hyundai revealed that it has received 8000 bookings, and 25% per cent of them are turbo-petrol variants. The automatic variant constitutes 40% per cent of the total booking. Hyundai has started delivering its new-gen Hyundai Verna, but the same could take two months, and it is also offering 3 year/unlimited km warranty.

2023 Hyundai Verna: New features

The latest Hyundai Verna model is different and unique from the previous model that it replaces. This new Hyundai Verna comes with a striking design language and boasts a massive grilled flanked by a split LED light bar. It also has a sloping roofline and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Hyundai also confirmed that this new-gen Hyundai Verna, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) safety tech, including Autonomous Emergency Barking Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and more. It also comes with a switchable type controller with dual functions and rotary dials controlling the volume and the radio tuning.

Moreover, the Hyundai Verna car will get an 8-speaker Bose premium system and three drive modes as well, namely, Eco, Normal, and Sports. It also has a safety kit with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, VSM, traction control, TPMS and so on.

Hyundai is launching its new-gen Verna in 10 variants the base model of Verna is EX, and the top variant is Hyundai Verna SX Opt Turbo DCT.