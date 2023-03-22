The significance of Ramadan 2023: Why do Muslims fast this month?

Ramadan begins all over the world in accordance with the moon sightings in Mecca

The month of Ramadan which begins today, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims around the world. Ramadan is also known as Ramzan in India.



Fasting or Roza during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and the month itself is regarded as the most important periods of Islamic culture. During this period, the believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, harbouring evil thoughts and engaging in evil actions. The month of Ramadan is also considered a test of self-discipline and self-control to increase the Taqwa (good consciousness).

