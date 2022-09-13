Time for multilateral institutions to be relevant in post-Covid world: FM
Topics Finance minister | Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said it is time for multilateral institutions like World Bank and IMF to make themselves relevant in the post-pandemic world.
She also said there is a need for debate over 'freebies'.
Speaking at the release of book titled Recalibrate: Changing Paradigm, the minister said, there is a strong case for setting up of Fiscal Council as recommended in the book to further strengthen the fiscal discipline.
The book is authored by Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel