Time for multilateral institutions to be relevant in post-Covid world: FM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said it is time for multilateral institutions like World Bank and IMF to make themselves relevant in the post-pandemic world.

She also said there is a need for debate over 'freebies'.

Speaking at the release of book titled Recalibrate: Changing Paradigm, the minister said, there is a strong case for setting up of Fiscal Council as recommended in the book to further strengthen the fiscal discipline.

The book is authored by Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra.