Time for multilateral institutions to be relevant in post-Covid world: FM

The book is authored by Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra

Topics  Finance minister | Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said it is time for multilateral institutions like World Bank and IMF to make themselves relevant in the post-pandemic world.

She also said there is a need for debate over 'freebies'.

Speaking at the release of book titled Recalibrate: Changing Paradigm, the minister said, there is a strong case for setting up of Fiscal Council as recommended in the book to further strengthen the fiscal discipline.

The book is authored by Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Finance minister

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue,September 13 2022 17:28 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

FINANCE MINISTERNIRMALA SITHARAMANCORONAVIRUSCURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS

Prev » Top headlines: Rupee at 5-week high; Infosys says no to moonlighting

Next » NLEM 2022: Analysts see no major impact pharma companies' growth

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]