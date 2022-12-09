A file photo of Census officials in a village in 2010 | Photo: Reuters

Centre unlikely to conduct Census before Lok Sabha elections 2024

The central government is unlikely to conduct the decadal Census before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, expected to take place in April-May that year. The gigantic exercise involves training 3 million enumerators who would visit houses in two phases to collect the data. Read More

GST Council meeting: Trace and curb of gutkha firms' tax evasion on agenda The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to take up in its upcoming meeting a group of ministers’ (GoM’s) report proposing strict measures to trace and curb tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha companies, a senior finance ministry official told Business Standard. Read More

Ather Energy, Greaves Cotton exit EV association SMEV, choose Siam Leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers — Ather Energy and Ampere EV by Greaves — have taken membership of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), dominated by internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle makers. Read More

Elon Musk's spat with San Francisco could spur Twitter relocation

Elon Musk has a history of sparring with local politicians. Musk moved Tesla to Texas after clashing with Alameda County government officials, who wanted him to shut down his factories in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, he’s attracting the attention of San Francisco’s building inspectors after a complaint involving Twitter’s headquarters. Read More

HUL set for health and wellbeing foray with two investment deals Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is set to enter India’s health & wellbeing category by acquiring stakes in two companies in this space. HUL on Thursday announced buying a majority stake in Zywie Ventures, which sells plant-based and clean-label consumer wellness brand under the name OZiva, for Rs 264.28 crore. It will also indirectly acquire its subsidiary Zenherb Labs. Read More