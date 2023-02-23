Tropical Cyclone Freddy leaves 4 dead, 11,000 displaced in Madagascar: UN

Tropical Cyclone Freddy slamming into Madagascar's eastern coast has claimed the lives of at least four people and displaced 11,000 others from their homes, a UN spokesman said.

Topics  Cyclone | Madagascar | United Nations

Tropical Cyclone Freddy slamming into Madagascar's eastern coast has claimed the lives of at least four people and displaced 11,000 others from their homes, a UN spokesman said.

Government preliminary estimates showed that although the storm weakened before landfall near the city of Mananjary, it brought devastating winds, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday. More than 4,500 houses were flooded or damaged, mainly in the Vatovavy region.

"We and our humanitarian partners are supporting the government in the response and have started providing assistance to some 7,000 people who were evacuated from their homes," Dujarric added.

"Assessments will start tomorrow (Thursday) to determine the full extent of the damage and the response required."

After crossing Madagascar, Freddy is expected to head into the Mozambican Channel and re-strengthen before landing in Mozambique on Thursday, he said.

The spokesman added the UN and its partners are supplying residents with food, camp management and emergency telecommunications equipment. Nutrition supplies were replenished at health centres ahead of the cyclone, Xinhua news agency reported.

Next week, humanitarians will begin distributing cash and education assistance, he said.

--IANS

int/khz/

 


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Cyclone

First Published: Thu,February 23 2023 09:56 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

CYCLONEMADAGASCARUNITED NATIONSCURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS

Prev » Pentagon releases selfie taken by US pilot of Chinese spy balloon

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]