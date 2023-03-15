UIDAI makes Aadhaar document update facility online free till June 14

Logo of Aadhaar. Photo: Twitter (@UIDAI)

The Unique Identification Authority of India has made document update facility online for Aadhaar free till June 14, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier, residents were required to pay Rs 25 to update their documents on the Aadhaar portal.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost, a people-centric move that will benefit millions of residents...The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023," the official statement said.

As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents, so as to ensure the continued accuracy of their information.

"It is important to note that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier," the statement said.

However, normal charges will apply in case a document is submitted to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc).

Updated documents help in improved ease of living, better service delivery by the government and enhances Aadhaar authentication success rate.

"The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate," the statement said.

Nearly 1,200 government schemes and programmes, run by the central and state governments, are using Aadhaar-based identification for the delivery of services. Besides, several other services, including financial institutions like Banks, NBFCs, etc are also using Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.