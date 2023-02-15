Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Canadian FM on defence cooperation

Zelensky thanked Canada for its support and assistance to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, stressing the importance of the decision to provide Leopard battle tanks

Topics  Ukraine | Canada | Volodymyr Zelensky

File Photo: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to discuss cooperation between their countries in security and defence sectors.

During the talks, Zelensky thanked Canada for its support and assistance to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, stressing the importance of the decision to provide Leopard battle tanks.

Zelensky also briefed Joly on the current priority needs of the Ukrainian military, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Your support for the Ukrainian army is invaluable in these turbulent times for us," Zelensky emphasised.

In the meeting, Zelensky and Joly exchanged their views on the Peace Formula on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict and talked about Ukraine's post-conflict reconstruction.

The parties also discussed the prospects for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

--IANS

int/sha


First Published: Wed,February 15 2023 07:47 IST
