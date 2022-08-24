US airstrikes target Iran backed militia-controlled areas in east Syria

Topics  Syria | USA | Iran

Damaged buildings in Douma(Photo: PTI)

The US military said early on Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

There was no immediate acknowledgment by Syria's state-run media of the strikes hitting Deir Ez-Zor. Iran as well did not acknowledge the attack.

The US military's Central Command said the strikes took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.

It did not identify the targets, nor offer any casualty figures from the strikes, which the military said came at the orders of President Joe Biden.

Today's strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel," Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The colonel added the attack was in response to an August 15 attack targeting US forces. That attack saw drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias target the al-Tanf Garrison used by American forces.

US Central Command described the assault as causing zero casualties and no damage at the time.

Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.

US forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against the Islamic State group.


Read our full coverage on Syria

First Published: Wed,August 24 2022 09:28 IST
