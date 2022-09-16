Vodafone Idea decides to not convert its AGR dues into equity: Report
Topics BS Web Reports | Vodafone Idea | telecom operators
Vodafone Idea (Vi) will soon inform the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it will not convert the accrued interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for FY18 and FY19 into equity, according to a report by the Economic Times (ET).
The report further said that the government is yet to take a call on converting Vi's dues worth Rs 16,130 crore till FY17 into equity. The Supreme Court (SC) had in 2021 allowed the conversion of dues into equity but it was only until FY17. The dues for FY18 and FY19 were not talked about in the order.
On June 22 Vi had opted to take a four-year deferment for paying the additional dues. However, it needs to convey its decision to DoT on September 16 if it wants to convert the FY18 and FY19 dues into equity.
Bharti Airtel has already taken the option to convert the dues for FY18 and FY19 into equity.
Earlier, DoT had provided the telcos with an option to take a four-year moratorium from FY22 and FY25 for dues till FY19. The dues can be converted to equity.
According to ET, the DoT will finalise the equity conversion when VI's share price remains above Rs 10 apiece. On Friday, it was trading at Rs 9.25 per share.
By June end, Vi's net debt was nearly Rs 2 trillion. It is expected to take additional Rs 10,000 crore in debt to launch the 5G services.
If the conversion of dues to equity still goes forward, the centre will become the single largest shareholder in the company with a 33 per cent stake.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel