What are now being considered freebies are actually welfare schemes: Gehlot
Topics Ashok Gehlot | Narendra Modi | Election campaign
Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said what are now considered freebies (Revdi) are actually welfare schemes that determine the quality of human resources in the country.
“Now there is a lot of discussion on Revdi (freebies). What is now considered Revdi are actually welfare schemes. Now the Supreme Court is hearing a plea. The quality of human resources in states will determine the stature of the country. Whatever name you may give them, these schemes are essential,” Gehlot said, speaking at an event in New Delhi to explore investment opportunities in Rajasthan.
Citing the example of the Mid-Day Meal scheme launched by former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K Kamaraj, Gehlot said the scheme helps the poor section of the society to gain nutrition. “What started as a scheme in Tamil Nadu is now being followed all over the country,” he added.
The discussions around freebies gained traction after prime minister Narendra Modi criticised the Revdi culture in the country promoted by political parties in exchange of votes. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a plea seeking a ban on the freebies during elections.
