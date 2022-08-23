What is Tomato Flu? Causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment

Skin irritation is one of the symptoms of Tomato Flu. Source: Healthline

After coronavirus and monkeypox, Tomato Flu is trending in India as around 82 cases of Tomato Flu or Tomato Fever have been reported in India since May 2022, reveals a Lancet study. Kerala reported the first case of Tomato virus on May 6, 2022.

The Lancet study states that this common contagious disease generally targets children between one and five years of age and adults with weaker immunity. The disease reportedly affects the mouth, hand and foot, claimed the study.

Understanding the disease: What is Tomato Flu?

Identified first in Kerala, Tomato Flu is caused by a virus and shows symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 but is not related to SARS COV-2. This disease was first identified in Kerala's Kollam district. Instead of being a viral infection, Tomato Flu might be an after-effect of Dengue fever or Chikungunya in children.

What does tomato have to do with Tomato Flu?

There are myths that the flu has some significance with tomatoes. However, the reason why it is called 'Tomato' is because of the red and painful blisters that appear throughout and grow gradually to the size of a tomato.

What are the causes of Tomato Flu?

What are the symptoms of Tomato Flu?

Though there has not been a lot of study on this contagious disease, we can experience the symptoms given below.

Tomato Flu vs Covid-19

Topic Tomato Flu COVID-19 Incubation or Isolation period 5-7 days 2-14 days Contagious Less contagious More contagious Response to children Targets children under the age of 5. People of all ages are getting infected Treatment Drugs to fight Chikungunya or Dengue works There are few FDA-drugs approved for oxygen Complications Non-life threatening till now There are cases of blood clotting in veins, arteries, lungs, heart, legs and brain

Tomato Flu: Symptoms similar to other diseases

Tomato flu has symptoms similar to Dengue and Chikungunya such as body aches, skin irritation, fever, vomiting swelling of joints etc. The origin and how the disease spread are still unrevealed. Some experts also believe that this can be the after-effects of Chikungunya.

- Skin irritation: It is one of the most common symptoms of a Tomato Flu-infected person.

- Decolouration: Legs and hands get discoloured and slightly unidentifiable.

- Fatigue and tiredness: While fatigue can be common for people who travel a lot, fatigue can be a health risk.

- Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea: While these symptoms are also common, they can affect your overall health.

- Coughing, fever, sneezing or runny nose: These symptoms are quite common in coronavirus as well.

- Joint pain and body ache: A Tomato virus-infected person would have difficulty moving smoothly.

How can you prevent Tomato Flu?

According to experts, the mortality rate in this disease is not high and could be treated easily. Here are some ways to protect you from Tomato Flu.

- Drink more water, juices and liquid content

- Try to drink more boiled water

- It's better not to touch the blisters

- Maintain good personal hygiene

- Maintain physically distance from suspected cases

- Take sufficient rest to avoid the long-lasting effects of Tomato Flu

What is the diagnosis for Tomato Flu?

Patients showing the symptoms listed here should go through molecular and serological tests for the diagnosis of the Zika virus, Chikungunya, and Dengue.

How to treat Tomato Flu?

The known treatment for Tomato flu seems similar to the treatment of Chikungunya and Dengue. Patients are advised to isolate rest, stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.

Some drugs that can be used are "Supportive therapy of paracetamol for fever and body ache and other symptomatic treatments are required," claims the Lancet study.

Which states are affected by Tomato Flu?

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha and many others. The viral infection is also spreading across neighbouring states. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)