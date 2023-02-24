Narayana Murthy asks youngsters to ditch WFH, moonlighting; attend office

Narayana Murthy, co-founder, Infosys

NR Narayan Murthy, co-founder of Infosys Technologies, has urged youngsters not to fall into the trap of working from home. He said that attending the office three days a week and moonlighting would not take them very far, according to a report by The Financial Express (FE).

Murthy said the idea of working from the office three days a week and working from home is not how young Indians should behave at this point in time. Speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue 2023, he said that the future of the country was on their shoulders, and this was their time. The dialogue was organised jointly by the Pune International Centre, a policy research think tank, and the Ministry of External Affairs in Pune on February 24.

"For the first time in 300 years, the country has tasted some success, and we have to consolidate on the little success we have achieved and aim for bigger success. There is no country in the world that has enhanced its prosperity, achieved economic progress, and earned the respect of the world without working hard… Anybody who has told you that work ethics are not important, hard work is not important and laziness is good, they are not your well-wishers," Murthy was quoted as saying in the report.

Further emphasising the significance of hard work, Murthy told youngsters that the task of building the nation was in their hands and they should not throw it away. They should rather seize the opportunity, as this does not come to every generation, he said.

He elaborated on his point and added that for any country to experience prosperity and success, honesty, discipline, work ethic, and pride in the nation are quintessential. He cited examples of countries that have done well and said that culture was the most important ingredient for success, and if this was achieved, economic growth would not be far behind, the report said.