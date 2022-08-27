World listens when India speaks, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in US
Topics Om Birla | United States | Indian diaspora
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and Indian students studying in the United States on Saturday and said the voice of the country reverberates around the world as its democracy is the most dynamic and vibrant.
On his arrival in Boston, Birla visited the Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He interacted with the faculties, resource persons and students there.
Interacting with the Indian students and members of the diaspora, Birla shared the country's growth story and said the Indian diaspora is held in high esteem across the world due to their work ethics and culture, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.
He also noted that members of the Indian diaspora have always come to the aid of their motherland as well as their host countries, whenever called upon in times of need.
Talking about the Indian democracy, Birla said it is the biggest strength of the country and it has accelerated India's progress.
"The Indian democracy is the most dynamic and vibrant one and that is why India's voice reverberates around the world. Today, the world listens when India speaks," he said.
The speaker also talked about policy interventions in rural development, communication, women empowerment etc.
He further said a self-reliant India is paving the way for the country's emergence as a global manufacturing hub.
