India could account for at least 12 per cent of the free on board (FOB) value of Apple Inc's iPhones manufactured by its vendors globally by 2025-26. The number represents a significant shift from the Cupertino, US-based company's over-dependence on China, where currently 95 per cent of the phones are still being made.

FOB is the price of the phone as it leaves the factory, and does not include shipping, marketing and sales expenses, and taxes. Analysts say that in the case of Apple iPhones, it accounts for about half of their sale price.

The shift, however, will depend on whether or not Apple Inc’s vendors in India are able to meet their minimum commitment of FOB value for incremental production of phones which they have made under the government’s production-linked incentive scheme (PLI).

Based on the numbers submitted to the government, the three vendors--Hon Hai (Foxconn), Wistron and Pegatron--have collectively committed to manufacture iPhones in India, having a total FOB value of at least $15 billion by 2025-26, the last year of the scheme. However, they have the flexibility to produce a higher FOB value of phones (if other eligible players are unable to claim the incentive), which could go up to $30 billion, according to sources in the know.

Sources close to the company say that assuming that the total value of iPhones sold across the globe goes up to $250 billion in FY 26 (from $192 billion in the financial year ended September 2021), India’s share would be around 12 per cent. This share, of course, could be much higher (at over 20 per cent) if it is able to achieve something close to $30 billion. Queries to Apple Inc on the issues, however, did not elicit any response.

Under the scheme, eligible companies are given incentives of 4-6 per cent on their production value for five years, These incentives are designed to reduce the difference in the cost of producing the phones in India vis-a-vis China and Vietnam, so that they can be exported.

India's growing importance can be seen from the fact that in FY22, the first year of the PLI (the scheme was extended by a year due to the pandemic), the FOB value of iPhones made in the country was $1.75 billion, which translates into less than two per cent of the global value.

However, in FY22, Apple Inc had just two vendors--Hon Hai and Wistron making phone--for it. But in FY23, with three vendors in action, the PLI target committed has risen substantially to $5 billion. If the three vendors are collectively able to meet their minimum targets, India’s share in Apple’s iPhone production would go up to over 5 per cent in FOB value this financial year.

What is key to the Apple India strategy is that its vendors have collectively committed to export 60 per cent of their total production value in five years (pegged at $42 billion). They have already done so in FY22 when they exported over Rs 11,000 crore of iPhones from the country.

The reason is that while the domestic market is growing for Apple Inc, it is still very ssmall compared to China. For instance, according to submissions to the government, Apple India had revenues of $3.5 billion in the financial year ended September 2021. However, that accounts for less than one per cent of its total global revenues ($365 billion) in the same period.

Similarly Apple’s India revenue is a mere 5 per cent of China's, where the firm's revenue was $68.3 billion in the same financial period.

However, to build scale, Apple will need a vibrant supply chain in the country as it drums up volumes. But with Chinese suppliers not getting clearances for geopolitical reasons, Apple vendors are looking at working with Indian companies--like the company is doing with Tatas for mechanics--though that will be a very long haul. And that could prove a challenge, as the government is looking at such companies to achieve a value addition of 35 per cent (from around 20 per cent currently).

The second challenge is labour, where it has already faced factory shutdowns on two occasions. Numerous impediments in labour laws need to be eased especially as Apple has committed to create 120,000 direct jobs in its factories under the PLI scheme and has already achieved a fourth of that number.