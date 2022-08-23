17 mineral mines taken back from states over non-production: Pralhad Joshi
Topics Mining industry | Pralhad Joshi | coal industry
The Centre has taken back mineral mines from states, due to non-production, Pralhad Joshi, Union minister for coal and mines, said, adding that the 17 blocks will be put up for auction.
“Big PSUs were sitting with big mines for the past 10, 15, 20 years without any production. While NMDC has done well, there were many PSUs sitting idle with mines, which was a national resource. So, we have decided that if a mine does not start production in five to six years, we will take them back and auction them,” said Joshi.
He said states were approached to surrender these non-producing mines but they had concerns over confiscation of bank guarantee. “So, we said that it (bank guarantee) won’t be taken, just give us back the mines,” Joshi said. Also Read: 190 major mineral blocks auctioned in seven years, says Pralhad Joshi
In March, Lok Sabha passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021, which proposed to remove curbs of end-use for future auctions of mineral mining rights, allowing operators of existing captive mines to sell up to 50 per cent of minerals extracted in a year.
Joshi said similar relaxation of removing end use restrictions for captive coal mines has improved their production and is slated to touch 140 million tonnes by the end of this fiscal year. He said this had also increased the revenue in the sector.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel