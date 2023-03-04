AP investors summit sees Rs 1.17-trn MoUs on Day 2; RIL inks Rs 50k-cr pact

File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

The second day two of the Global Investment Summit (GIS) in Andhra Pradesh witnessed both Indian and foreign companies signing 260 memorandums of understanding (MoU) on Saturday with an investment commitment of around Rs 1.17 trillion in more than 13 sectors.

With this, the AP government has signed a total of 352 MoUs worth Rs 13.05 trillion that may create over 600,000 jobs. The energy department saw 40 MoUs worth Rs 8.84 trillion in two days which will generate nearly 200,000 employment opportunities in the state. The highest number, 117 MoUs were signed in the tourism sector on Saturday which was worth Rs 22,096 crore will generate more than 30,000 jobs.

Amongst the major investors, Reliance has signed one MoU with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore which will generate employment for 10,000 people. HPCL has signed one MoU with an investment of Rs 14.3 crore, which will generate employment for 1500 people. HCL Technologies too signed two MoUs with an investment of Rs 22 crores which will generate employment for 5,000 people. Flipkart has signed two MoUs with an investment of Rs 20 crore generating employment for 300 people.

“We are thankful to all those who trusted us. We will sort out all the day-to-day issues faced by you. Our government will facilitate the speedy implementation of investments as well. Our significant investment was in the energy sector,” said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The agriculture department saw 15 MoUs worth Rs 1,160 crore generating employment and the animal husbandry department signed eight MoUs worth Rs 1,020 crore that will generate 3750 employment.

The sectors that have attracted investments include Energy Department, Industries & Commerce Department, IT and ITES Department, Tourism Department and Agriculture and Animal Husbandry. Earlier on Day 1, the state government signed 92 MoUs worth Rs 11.87 trillion.

Amongst the major investors are, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has signed three MoUs with an investment of Rs 2.35 trillion which will generate employment for 77,000 people. JSW Group signed six MoUs, the largest amongst the lot with an investment of Rs 50,632 crore which will generate employment for 9,500 people. ABC Ltd has signed an MoU with an investment of Rs 1.2 trillion generating employment for 7000 people.

Aurobindo Group signed five MoUs with an investment of Rs 10,365 crore. Adani Green Energy has signed two MoUs with an investment of Rs 21,820 crore, which will generate employment for 14,000 people. Aditya Birla Group has signed two MoUs with an investment of Rs 9,300 crore which will generate employment for 2,850 people. Jindal Steel has signed one MoU with an investment of Rs 7,500 crore, which will generate employment for 2,500 people.