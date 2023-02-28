Apr-Jan fiscal deficit comes at $144.19 bn; touches 68% of full-year target

India aims to end the current fiscal year with a budget deficit of 6.4 per cent

India's fiscal deficit for the 10 months through January touched 11.91 trillion rupees ($144.19 billion), nearly 68 per cent of annual estimates, government data showed on Tuesday.  

Net tax receipts rose to 16.89 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 31.68 trillion rupees, the data showed.

India aims to end the current fiscal year with a budget deficit of 6.4 per cent.


First Published: Tue,February 28 2023 16:21 IST
