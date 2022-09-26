DoT open to expanding list of offences in Draft Telecom Bill, officials say

Photo: Shutterstock

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is open to suggestions from the private sector to widen the list of recognised offences (Schedule-3 offences) listed out in the draft telecom bill, but is not keen on reducing the penalties, officials have said.





The government believes fines are necessary for certain frauds that have seen a major rise in the past few years. "The government believes punitive action in the form of fines is necessary in certain types of fraud that have seen a major rise in the past few years. Subsequently, the draft bill has listed out the penalties for these," an official said.

DoT will now wait for any suggestion from the private sector to widen the list of recognized offences (Schedule 3 offences) listed out in the draft bill, he added. However, officials hinted the government is not keen on reducing the hefty penalties that have been prescribed in the draft bill.

Schedule-3 in the draft bill also list out eight broad category of offences such as providing telecommunication service or establishing networks without a license, gaining unlawful access to telecommunication network, contraventions detrimental to national security and possessing equipment that blocks telecommunication.

Scam callers targeted

However, while stakeholder comments will be considered for all these offences, the government is more interested in combatting a different set of offences, people in the know said. Based on existing data with the government, most complaints of call-based scams and frauds can be classified under two particular offences in Schedule-3: miss-representation of identity and impersonation of officials from telecom companies, officials said.

While these remain bailable offences, the draft bill calls for hefty fines in each case. Misrepresentation of identity can lead to imprisonment for up to a year, or fine up to Rs 50,000, or suspension of telecommunication service, the draft bill says. Impersonating officials can lead to imprisonment for up to three years, or a fine up to Rs 50 lakh or suspension of telecommunication service, or a combination of all three.

Apart from the fact that the high instance of such offences requires immediate government response, sources said the government's focus on call-based scams and frauds is due to the bad press India has received internationally on these matters.

According to data from Truecaller, India has the fourth-highest instance of spam calls, and has gained increasing notoriety as a hub for tele-scammers. Over the past two years, foreign ethical hackers have repeatedly informed Indian law enforcement authorities of details of large scale scammer operations based out of Gurgaon, Kolkata and Mumbai. Operating under fake business registrations, these entities run huge call centres with hundreds of employees, often targeting senior citizens in the US and Europe through elaborate scams.

Under measures for the protection of users, the draft bill has aimed to curb the volume of “specified messages” or those offering, advertising or promoting goods, services, interest in property, business opportunity, etc from directed at telecom users.

"The creation of an updated do-not-disturb registry and better monitoring guidelines to weed out scam calls will reduce this problem. But consultations with service providers would have to be undertaken since much of this push would be on their end," the official said. Violation of do not disturb only attracts a fine as of now in the draft bill, and the government compounding or settlement in lieu of criminal proceedings is allowed.