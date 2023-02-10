DPIIT working on quality control orders for several products: Official

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is working on quality control orders for several products, such as lighters, with a view to promote domestic manufacturing of quality goods, a senior official said on Friday.

These orders also help in containing import of sub-standard goods into the country.

Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv said that the "aim is to promote production of high quality products".

The department is continuously engaged with BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and concerned stakeholders for identification of products for which quality control orders (QCOs) could be issued.

"QCOs are good for us and we are not bringing this in a hurry. We want to handhold the industry," he added.

These orders are issued by the department in consonance with the WTO Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industries falling under its domain.

Earlier, the department has rolled out these Quality Control Orders for a host of goods such as household refrigerating appliances, certain steel and cable items, toys, and bicycles' retro reflective devices.

On increasing accreditation facilities in the country, he said such facilities should be there in all cities of the country.

"We also want to shift from the government inspector based system to a third party system for inspections," he told reporters here.