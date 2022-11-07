Govt likely to cap non-basmati and basmati rice blending to 15%

Basmati rice in India has around 35-39 different varieties and some industry players said distinguishing which one of them is blended with non-basmati will be an onerous task

The government is likely to disallow blending of more than 15 per cent non-basmati rice with basmati and it being sold as blended basmati.

Sources said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) — at a meeting held recently — is believed to have approved the standards, thus putting a lid on the long-standing confusion. At the same time, it ensures that the purity of Indian basmati rice does not get diluted due to excessive blending.

Basmati rice, which is blended with non-basmati rice in excess of 15 per cent, can be labelled only as blended rice and not as blended ‘basmati’ rice. This maintains the purity of the former in the minds of domestic consumers, sources said.

According to senior trade and industry representatives, the move will stop the practice of several smaller unrecognised players indulging in blending non-basmati rice with basmati. They do this in greater proportion and sell them as blended ‘basmati’ rice.

“This leads to dilution of the market value of basmati rice, which is a proprietary product having some of the most unique qualities in the world. They include grain size, texture and aroma that command a special place in the world market,” an industry official said. He said once the standards are notified, this practice will be stopped.

Currently, basmati — which is meant for exports to European nations only — is allowed with up to 15 per cent blending. However, for domestic sale, the blending goes up to 30-40 per cent.

“The reported move on part of FSSAI may be one of the actions to preserve the reputation of basmati rice. But more needs to be done to perpetually and perceptually protect basmati. FSSAI’s actions will increase the demand for genuine basmati rice as adulterated packets are likely to disappear from retail shelves.

This could be an opportunity to transform the basmati industry from commodity to a niche product,” said leading trade policy analyst and author of the book ‘Basmati Rice - The Natural History Geographical Indications,’ S Chandrasekaran.

He said basmati rice millers will be exposed to control and compliance costs. FSSAI will have to expedite substantial enforcement costs in implementing this standard.