Sanjeev Sanyal, member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

India's ancient maritime history of voyages to Southeast Asia will be recreated with age-old stitched ship technology by Kartika Purnima of 2025, said Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

"The Indian Navy is going to help me on building the ship with ancient stitching technology. And we will probably be able to sail to Bali from Odisha by Kartika Purnima in 2025," the economist and historian said during a session on the concluding day of the three-day-long Kalinga Literary Festival here on Sunday.

The ship will be about 20-metre long, will have no GPS and would be similar to the ships made in ancient days when India had close connections with Southeast Asia via maritime trade, he said.

There will be another attempt to sail from the coast of Gujarat to Oman soon, added Sanyal.

He was speaking about his recently released book Revolutionaries, where he made a case for India's armed resistance in obtaining freedom from British Rule.

During the three-day-long literary festival, about 20 books were released in English, Hindi and Odia languages in categories spanning from history, fiction, mythology and folk cultures.

Eminent flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, Chipko movement leader Sekhar Pathak, mythologist Ashwin Sanghi, noted Odissi dancers and media personalities participated in more than 70 sessions held during the three days starting February 24.