Lok Sabha committee asks govt to increase sports budget, prioritise sector

The Lok Sabha's Committee of Estimates has asked the central government to give more priority to sports and increase the budget for the sector, especially in the post COVID-19 era, in order to help India become a sporting superpower.

"The money spent on sports is negligible to what has been spent on other sectors. Given the budgetary allocation, sports sports does not seem to be a priority area in the scheme of things of the government," the committee said in its report.

"The Secretary, Department of Sports made a fervent plea for enhancing the Budget for the Department. The point merits strong consideration. The extent of increase, in post Covid 19 scenario, can be decided by the Ministries/Departments concerned.

"Hence, the Committee recommend that the Department of Sports pursue the matter with the concerned Department/Ministry for a significant increase in the annual budget allocation for the Scheme." In its reply the Sports Ministry said: "It is a matter of the Government of India to allocate funds for various schemes in operation. The observations of the committee are duly noted." The committee has also asked the government to increase the budget allocated to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), stating that it was not able to understand the "inconsistent trend of allocations to SAI".

The Sports Authority of India's budget had been reduced by Rs 7.41 crore to Rs 653 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

The SAI is the nodal organisation to manage nationals camps, provide infrastructure, equipment and other logistics to the country's sportspersons.

"The Committee has noted that Government has attempted to thrust a new impetus in Sports sector and 'Khelo India' scheme can be a turning point in the history of sports in India.

"However, the Committee also noted that the budget of SAI has been reduced over the years and the allocation of SAI has not increased substantially over the years," the committee said in its report submitted by chairperson Girish Balachandra Bapat.

"The Committee, therefore, recommend that a major thurst be given to the role of SAI as a stakeholder in the Sports sector of India by increasing its budget allocation substantially.

"They are also of the considered view that the Department of Sports have to impress upon the Ministry of Finance for a substantial increase in the annual budget, especially considering the post-COVID-19 situation," the report read.