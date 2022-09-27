Mobile device makers have informed the government that they will be able to implement NavIC, the navigation system developed by Isro, on new 5G mobile devices by January 1, 2025. ICEA gave this commitment in its meeting this month with top Meity and Isro officials. NavIC has been regarded as an alternative to the popular GPS.

At the meeting, it was also decided that DoT would soon provide a comprehensive document with essential specifications to Meity, while Isro will provide the technical support required to enable NavIC on smartphones.

However, opinion is divided among mobile device makers on the additional cost they will have to bear to enable NavIC on mobile phones--some say it will marginal others expect a substantial cost.

With seven satellites in orbit, the navigation satellite system covers India and stretches another 1,500 km around it. The aim is to increase cover globally like the US-based GPS system. The system offers navigation, timing, mapping, disaster management and data capture services. Apart from GPS there are other such navigation systems such as Galileo of the European Union, the Chinese Beidou and Russia’s GLONASS.

Mobile device makers in the meeting wondered if NavIC could be run on the L1 satellite band being used currently to support other navigation systems such as GPS on all smart phones in the country.

Isro representatives clarified that the existing satellites don't support the band, but assured that all upcoming satellites will have L1 band and some are expected to be launched by the end of the year, others within 2-2.5 years. Once that happens, mobile device makers say they will be able to power even 4G phones with NavIC.

Opinion, however, is divided on the cost impact of enabling phones with NavIC. Some operators say that it would cost initially less than $1 but with larger volumes, it will come down to a few cents.

Others have different views. Representatives from Oppo said there is no extra cost to companies on R&D and design for the L1 band, but for the L5 band, it has to be incurred as R&D is required. They pointed out that the company can plan if specific bands for NavIC are specified, but said that upgrading the old mobile phones for NavIC support is a challenge. They suggested the technical challenges, if any, be fixed by Isro's NavIC team.

In response, representatives from Isro made it clear that the mandate will apply only to new devices, not old ones. They added that they want mobile devices being marketed in India to support NavIC and are not specifying any band, as implementation of band is optional.

Samsung representatives argued that in addition to the chip set, NavIC support requires antenna, filters and related radio frequency components, which would add to the cost as hardware design changes are also required, along with additional investment to support devices specific to India. Further they argued that companies have already prepared for models to be launched in 2024.

Chip design makers also have different views on the implication of powering phones with NavIC. Most of Qualcomm’s chipsets have been supporting NavIC since 2020. But the devices using these chipsets would require radio frequency support for the L5 band to enable NavIC. The company had been working with Isro to enable NavIC on their chip sets for the past two years.

Representatives of Taiwanese chip design maker Mediatek pointed out that in the next two years. 80 per cent of phones will be on 5G. They said that all the chipsets of the company support NavIC on 5G, with certain additional hardware with some cost enhancement. Further the L1 band is required to support 4G devices. They also said GPS is not supported even today by feature phones.