Assam CEE 2023: Exam dates announced, check complete information on website

Assam CEE 2023: Exam Dates Announced

Dates for the online Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023 examination have been announced by Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU). Applicants for the Assam CEE 2023 can check and download the exam plan from the official website astu.ac.in.

The Assam CEE 2023 exam will be held on May 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a notice, the admission application form for the Assam CEE 2023 examination will be available from March 14, 2023.

What is Assam CEE Exam?

Assam Common Entrance Examination (Assam CEE) is held every year by the Assam Science and Technological University. BTech admissions to the state's participating engineering institutes are made through this entrance exam. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) holds the counselling system. Below are the Assam CEE eligibility criteria 2023 in points:

• Candidates must be between 17 and 21 years old to apply. The upper age limit is relaxed by three years for SC/ST applicants. The application deadline for the B.Sc. programme is 22 years old.

• Candidates must have passed the 10+2 standard (or an equivalent exam) and have studied English, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

• Candidates must be Indian.

• Candidates must be permanent residents of Assam.

• Candidates must have studied English, Physics, and Chemistry. Each of the subjects should have been passed individually.

Important Dates for Assam CEE 2023

Candidates who want to apply for the Assam CEE 2023 exam can look at the important exam dates in the table below:

Events Dates Opening of application portal March 14, 2023 Last date to submit application April 3, 2023 Release of admit cards Will available from 15 days before and up to the exam date Assam CEE 2023 exam May 28, 2023 Announcement of result Within 10 days of conducting exam

How do I apply for the Assam CEE 2023?

To learn how to complete the admissions application, candidates can follow the steps listed below:

1. Go to the official ASTU website at astu.ac.in.

2. Select the application link on the screen.

3. Before filling out the Assam CEE application form, read the important instructions.

4. Press the submit button after completing the form successfully.

5. Complete the payment for the Assam CEE 2023 exam fee. On the screen, the Assam CEE 2023 application form will appear. Print all the documents related to the Assam CEE 2023 application form and examination for future reference.